Although Scott Cochran may not be involved with strength and conditioning like he was during his tenure at Alabama, he’s apparently bringing the same legendary passion and intensity that made him a fan favorite in Tuscaloosa.

During a Zoom interview with reporters, the face of Bulldog offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer lit up like a Christmas tree when asked what Cochran has brought to the football facility at the Butts-Mehre Building.

"Energy, I’m telling you. It's every day. Forget the practice field—in the hallway, he’s energetic,” Salyer said. “You hear that voice and it just cracks me up. He does everything full go. He brings a whole other level of spirit to the team.”

That energy is exactly the reason head coach Kirby Smart did not hesitate to bring in Cochran to be Georgia’s special teams coordinator, despite the fact he never held that title while with the Crimson Tide.

“We’ve had walkthroughs, but we’ve got to remember, we haven’t had an opportunity to do much more than the walk through tempo stuff,” Smart said. “You can see when guys get individual drills, and an opportunity to go do something, get to be around their players.”

Cochran’s ability to get even the smallest of extra efforts has already been on display.

“Where you can find something wrong with a situation, he is going to find a way to get that extra one percent from you,” Salyer said. “I’m really excited to go through the season with him, because you can see the impact he had at Alabama. I’m excited to see his impact on our special teams unit. It’s going to be really exciting to have him on the field."

He is not the only one who feels that way.

According to Smart, Cochran’s presence has already made an impact and helped boost an already intense football atmosphere.

“Scott’s energy has certainly come through. He's an energetic, very demanding coach, and has done a very good job in front of the team and the units,” Smart said. “I think he’s very comfortable doing that, because he was always in front of the team in his past jobs being a strength coach. He has done a good job with that, and the players respect him; a lot of them know him through recruiting."