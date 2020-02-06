Kirby Smart didn’t mention anybody by name.

However, when asked about the role a prospect’s character played in recruiting, the Bulldogs’ head coach opened some eyes with what he had to say.

“More and more, each and every year. It should never be the only thing, but it’s definitely the most important thing,” Smart said. “The older I get, the wiser I get, the more I realize that chasing guys that don’t believe in the same principles and values of our university and of our program—they’re just not worth it.”

Five-star running back Zachery Evans certainly came quickly to mind.

The saga revolving around the five-star running back, who did not sign Wednesday, has been one of the stranger recruiting scenarios observers have seen in quite a while.

It’s believed that Evans actually signed a letter of intent with Georgia in December. But here’s where the situation becomes less clear. However it may have happened, Evans seems to have been released from his scholarship, with Georgia turning to Colquitt County four-star Daijun Edwards instead.

This wasn’t the first time Smart has brought up the character of his players.

During the Sugar Bowl, Smart made statements to the effect that he was only bringing players to New Orleans who were truly invested in what the program was doing.

Based on Wednesday’s remarks, those bowl-time comments also apply to recruits.

“There’s too much time spent on guys that, if you’re having to chase them around, it’s just not worth it,” Smart said. “Take the guys who want to be there, and go play with guys who want to be there. Number one, you’ll enjoy your job day to day. Your staff will enjoy it more, as will the other players. It’s very important for us.”

Smart said he feels this year’s 25-man class fits those requirements perfectly. He also made it a point to thank everyone involved, from the administration to the fans.

“The Notre Dame atmosphere was one of the keys to this signing class—the academic people at the University of Georgia who sacrificed their Saturdays and their Sundays and their countless hours,” Smart said. “It was a team effort.”

But the work is just beginning.

“I don’t think people really understand that recruiting never sleeps. Everybody is fired up today, and they are thinking you can relax. We've already had two or three Junior Days. We've already had a prospect to come in,” Smart said. “We're doing phone calls with these kids. It's already begun, but this group really goes back to sacrifices that everybody made to give their time. It really takes a team effort when you have kids coming from Texas and California and all over the country. People have to sacrifice their time to give you an opportunity to sign players like this.”