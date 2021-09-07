It can be hard to keep track of Michael Daugherty on the field at times.

The 2023 four-star defensive back lines up all over the place for Grayson High School. In a 42-6 win over Alpharetta on Sept. 3, he was at outside corner, in the slot, and even at linebacker.

It's that versatility that has Daugherty standing out early to Georgia and other schools recruiting him.

"I think it brings a Swiss army knife to the field. I feel like I’m smart enough to be able to play any position they want me to," Daugherty said. "I’ll definitely be able to fill any gaps they need."