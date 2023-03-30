Georgia will be without another talented defender for the rest of the spring.

Sophomore defensive lineman Mykel Williams will miss the rest of spring practice after undergoing foot surgery. UGASports confirmed the news on Thursday morning.

This injury gives the Bulldogs three defenders who are now out for the spring. Jalon Walker and Marvin Jones, Jr., are both sidelined after having shoulder surgery following the 2022 season.

Williams had a strong freshman season in 2022, finishing the year with 28 tackles and 4.5 sacks. As a true freshman, Williams recorded sacks in each of Georgia's wins in the College Football Playoff.

Williams is expected to be ready for the start of fall camp. The Bulldogs will be depending on him to provide a consistent pass rush this fall.