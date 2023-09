We take an inside look at how Georgia commits played from a statistical standpoint in week three of the high school football season.

The No. 1 nationally rated prospect is starting to get dialed in for the Buford Wolves. Raiola completed 12-of-15 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns in the 45-28 win over North Cobb on Friday.

Buford (3-0) will be back in action on September 15th when the Wolves host Carver (1-1).