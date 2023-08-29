Georgia commits were in action all over the country this past weekend. We take a closer look at how the commits performed during week two of the high school football season.

The five-star quarterback completed 14-of-27 (52-percent) passes for 168 yards and a touchdown in the 10-7 win over Mallard Creek (NC). Buford will be in action against this Friday when it travels to North Cobb.,

The No. 5 nationally rated running back accumulated 163 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns in the season opener for his senior year. Bowens and his Benjamin School (Fla.) squad will be off this coming weekend before returning back to action on September 8th for a home game against Clearwater Academy (Fla.).

The dynamic athlete from Mableton is still battling an injury that has forced him to miss the first two games of the season. His Pebblebrook squad knocked off South Cobb 35-21 on the road this past weekend.



The No. 36 nationally ranked prospect had another big game for his Colquitt County squad on Friday evening. Carr hauled in 11 receptions for 152 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-27 win over Stockbridge. Colquitt County (2-0) will travel to Tift County (0-2) this coming weekend in a non-region contest.

After a huge senior season debut, Tuggle impressed again early this past Friday evening. The No. 93 nationally rated prospect caught four passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-7 blowout win over Portage (IN). Northwood (2-0) will travel to Concord (2-0) for a big region match-up this Friday evening.

White scored a touchdown with 0:37 to play to pull Cass within one point against Rockmart. It elected to go for two and the pass to White fell incomplete. We do not have the full stats on White for the game but he did have a few receptions and a touchdowns while also making plays on the defensive side of the ball. Cass (0-2) will travel to Drew (0-1) in a non-region game this Friday.

The No. 21 nationally rated tight end caught four passes for 40 yards in his senior season debut this past Friday evening. His Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) squad knocked off Cardinal Gibbons (NC) 28-21. Heinrich will be back in action this Friday evening when his Cardinal Gibbons (1-0) squad host Chaminade-Madonna (1-0) in a non-region match-up.

The No. 4 nationally rated strongside defensive end tallied five total tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in the season opener on Friday evening. His Oak Ridge (TX) squad fell to Brenham (TX) 16-7. Oak Ridge (0-1) will host Stratford (0-1) this Friday evening.

Johnson tallied four touchdowns and three two-point conversions while playing wildcat quarterback for Mays in a 48-44 loss to Douglas County. Mays will take on Rabun Gap-Nacoochee this Saturday at 5:00 PM in a non-region match-up.

The No. 1 nationally rated inside linebacker was all over the place in his senior season debut. Williams had 13 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and tallied a sack in the 16-7 loss to Brenham (TX). Oak Ridge (0-1) will host Stratford (0-1) this Friday evening.

The No. 1 nationally rated cornerback had some big tackles while also tallying a highlight interception in the 17-14 win over St. Joseph's Prep (PA) in the nationally televised game. IMG Academy (2-0) will be back in action this Thursday when it travels to Alabama to take on Thompson (1-0).

The No. 130 nationally rated prospect can do it all for his Swainsboro team. Jones was 2-of-3 passing for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He tallied 145 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns. The future Bulldogs also accumulated five total tackles and two forced fumbles on the defensive side of the ball. Swainsboro (2-0) will travel to Jeff Davis (1-1) in a non-region game this Friday.