Fresh off his official visit to Georgia, Tyler Williams has decided to commit to the Bulldogs.

Williams, a three-star wide wideout, chose Georgia over Florida, Miami, Syracuse, and Central Florida.

Georgia position coach James Coley made Williams a priority. Coley and Williams have a strong relationship dating back a few years.

"That Florida connection can't be beat," Williams said. "Coley is a great person and a good coach. His track record speaks for itself. He knows how to develop players, and it's proven."

Williams had visited Athens a few times, but his official visit over the weekend changed everything. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver learned a lot more about the program.

Williams met with Coley and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. The Georgia coaches outlined a plan for Williams and where he would fit in the Bulldogs' offensive system. Williams liked their pitch.

"They plan to use me all over the field and rotate me around," Williams said. "They like my versatility."

As a junior last season, Williams hauled in 26 passes for 585 yards and 14 touchdowns at Sumner High School in Riverview, Florida. He also returned three punts and two kickoffs for scores last year.

Georgia offered Williams in late January, and the relationship started to develop. Williams came to Athens for spring practice and decided to take an official visit a few months later.

"It went real good. I got a chance to talk to all the coaches, and I got a chance to talk to a lot of players," Williams told UGASports after his official visit. "I also got a chance to learn some new things that I didn't know, which could help me make my decision about my recruitment."

The decision seemed to be in at the time.

"I can definitely see myself a part of Georgia's offense one day," Williams added. "They're real high on my board. I already liked Georgia before my trip, but this visit made me like them more."

Less than three days later, Williams decided to pull the trigger and commit to Georgia.