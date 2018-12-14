As we inch closer to the beginning of the early signing period, top-ranked recruits are starting to see their recruitments shift. Today, Rivals.com has a closer look at five of the top uncommitted prospects in the state of Florida and attempts to project what the homestretch of the recruiting cycle may hold for each. MORE: Predictions for Mid-Atlantic prospects | Southeast | Midwest | West | Texas



Georgia has recently inserted itself near the top of Sanders’ recruitment and looks like a major player. What once seemed like a Florida-Alabama battle, now seems more like a fight between the Tide and Bulldogs. Sanders is the clear No. 1 back in this class and was once committed to the Tide, but Georgia is a real threat. In fact, some think UGA now leads his recruitment. Florida, as things stand, seems like a longshot. The five-star running back’s decision will likely come down to the wire. He’s expected to announce on Dec. 19.

Prediction: Georgia

UGA has also made a move with Neal in recent weeks, but the Tide remain the favorite. Like Sanders, Neal will announce his choice on Signing Day during a televised event. Neal has made incredible strides this year, dropping bad weight and adding agility. The five-star lineman was once an Alabama commit and has shown interest in any number of schools since backing off of that pledge, but Miami and Florida State have looked like the most serious threats to steal him away from Nick Saban. Barring a last-minute UGA coup, Neal seems likely to pick Bama. Prediction: Alabama

Stevenson has been torn between Georgia and Miami for some time now and came close to committing to UGA this offseason. That never came to be, however, and Hurricanes have rushed back into the picture since. Stevenson will visit Miami this weekend and Mark Richt and company will need to do a tremendous selling job to unseat the Bulldogs as the favorite. It’s certainly possible, but UGA is the safe pick here. Things on the recruiting trail have not been going Miami’s way as of late. Prediction: Georgia

Bogle has become a must-get of sorts for a Miami program that hasn’t assembled the class it hoped this cycle. Schools such as Alabama, Tennessee and Florida remain involved and, at this point, it wouldn’t be a total shocker if the four-star lineman spurned the Hurricanes in favor of one of the three. Still, Miami has been on Bogle for years now and his relationship with the UM staff is incredibly solid. Nothing would be totally shocking here, but Miami seems like the smart money. Prediction: Miami