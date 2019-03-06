Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-06 10:37:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Florida commit Morven Joseph gets in-depth look at Athens

Yhcdplhfz2f0sqknra8f
via Twitter
Jake Reuse • UGASports.com
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Less than a month ago, three-star pass rusher Morven Joseph of Florida's Lake Gibson High School announced his commitment to the in-state Gators.This past weekend, however, Joseph visited the rival...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}