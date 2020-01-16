Last week was big for 2021 defensive lineman Anquin Barnes. The 6-foot-5, 290 pound junior at Montgomery (Ala.) Lee picked up offers from SEC powers, Florida and Georgia.

His offer list now sits at nine and he is excited about the offer from the Bulldogs and Gators.

"Both schools are great and I like both of them," said Barnes. "I have been talking to Florida since before Christmas, so when they offered, it was a little surprising, but not a shock.

"Georgia was one that really shocked me. I had not heard as much from them. I did not expect that one.

"Coach Tray Scott from Georgia and coach David Turner was the coach from Florida that gave me the news.

"I was at Georgia for the Kentucky game, and it rained a lot, so we were inside a lot, but I still enjoyed the trip. I will be getting back over there soon.

"I am working on getting to Florida. I like coach Turner a lot and it is a school I want to learn more about."

Outside of the game to Georgia, Barnes attended games at Alabama, Auburn (offer), Georgia Tech and Tennessee (offer). He does not have any visits lined up yet, but he is hoping to visit Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee soon.

The schools he currently communicates with most are Florida and Tennessee. The Vols offered early, and the Vols have his attention.

"I like Tennessee. It is a good school and they are talking to me a couple of times a week right now. They have a good team, they played well this season and I am going to back up there sometime soon."

There is no school or coach that really stands above the others right now. It is still early for the Alabama lineman.

"I am still learning about schools and getting to know the different coaches," said Barnes. "I need to go on more visits, talk to coaches in person and see where I feel like part of the family at."

Barnes does not plan to make a decision until the fall. He said a commitment is likely to happen during his senior season at some point. Official visits could be taken in the summer and fall.

Alabama is the school Barnes grew up a fan of. The Crimson Tide is showing interest.