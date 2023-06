There aren't a lot of human beings walking around the entire planet that possess the size that Fletcher Westphal does. The 2024 offensive tackle prospect measured just under 6-foot-9 inches and weighed in at 334 pounds on his official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend. He has 35-inch arms and over a 7-foot wingspan.

Head coach Kirby Smart and offensive line coach Stacy Searels are eyeing Westphal as one of the finishing pieces to the Class of 2024 offensive line haul for the Bulldogs.

The official visit caught the four-star tackle's attention in a significant way.