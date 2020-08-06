It won't be long until the 2022 contact period gets in full swing, and the Bulldogs have already been active in early offers and communication with some of the nation's top rising juniors.

On Sunday, we touched on an impressive group of offensive rising juniors in the Peach State who will likely see their fair share of Georgia's attention, and today, we turn to the defense.

Georgia's already off to a strong start on this side of the ball in 2022, with commits from two four-star prospects in Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Cedric Washington.

Here are some other Peach State standouts to watch.