UGASports - Five things you may not know about the 2020 Schedule

1. Georgia and Arkansas have never faced off in a season opener. In fact, the first four times the two teams met, it was the last game of the season, as in a bowl game. This is the latest Georgia has opened since starting off the season on September 27th in 1946. That year, Georgia went 11-0, winning the SEC Championship and a share of the national title. The Bulldogs have begun a season on September 26th three previous times, and this is how they fared:

2. Dawg fans knew the Tigers would be moving up earlier on the schedule but facing Auburn in Week 2 was a surprise. The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will be played on October 3rd. Only eight times in the 124 prior meetings have these rivals faced one another in months other than November. One was the first time back in 1892, when they played in February, and another was in December, during the 2017 SEC Championship. The other six were in October. Here are those six October dates:

3. The World’s Largest Cocktail Party has been played either on Halloween or within a few days before or after that date, since 1991. This time, Georgia and Florida will square off on November 7th. The red and black have faced the orange and blue eight previous times on that date, winning six of those games, including a 75-0 win in 1942. The 75-point winning margin is the largest in the history of the rivalry. Check out these eight previous meetings on November 7.

4. UGA won't' be playing in-state foe Georgia Tech. Clean Old-Fashioned Hate will not be played for the first time since 1924. Check out Patrick Garbin’s article and find out why Georgia and Georgia Tech did not face each other from 1917 to 1924. These two have usually met in the last game of the regular season almost every year from 1927 to the present. Eight times they didn't, with the last being in 2001 (vs. Houston) due to the attacks on 9-11. The other seven times, Georgia ended the season playing either Southern Cal or Miami. Prior to 1927, Tech was never the last opponent. In fact, twice it was the first opponent (1893 and 1900).

5. What about a ten-game schedule? The last time Georgia had just ten games scheduled during its regular season was in 1970, when the Dawgs went 5-5, including 3-3 in the SEC. Of Georgia’s ten games this season, only four of them are to be played at Sanford Stadium. The last time Georgia had just four games at Sanford Stadium in a season was in 1967. The Bulldogs went a perfect 4-0 in those games and defeated Mississippi State, South Carolina, VMI, and Auburn. Georgia is playing three of those four teams this season, with two of them being at home: Mississippi State and Auburn.