TIFTON, Ga. -- Tyre West has one main goal for his collegiate career.

It's why he committed to Georgia last December. It's why now, as one of two defensive line commits in the Bulldogs' 2022 class, he's recruiting other talented big men to join him in Athens.

West doesn't want to start on the mountaintop. He wants to climb to get there.

"I'm just trying to beat 'Bama," West said.