News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-28 18:27:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-star tight end Darnell Washington recaps UGA visit, sets official

Igeumegmkcz7rxupc9ei
Jake Reuse • UGASports
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Georgia played host to a number of the nation's top recruits this weekend, yet few would meet a need quite like five-star tight end Darnell Washington of Las Vegas."This one was fun," Washington sa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}