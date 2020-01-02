Miami and Tennessee were the other two major contenders for Washington’s services but neither provided the opportunity that Kirby Smart’s squad does.

Five-star tight end Darnell Washington has kept everybody on edge with his commitment, but the Las Vegas Desert Pines star finally announced that he has signed with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Washington cradled his eight-month old daughter, Laila, in his arms as he made his announcement during halftime of the national broadcast of the All-America Game on Thursday night.

He said his decision didn't come lightly.

"It's been long, stressful. Long days and long nights," he said. "Lots of thinking."

Washington then held up Laila for the cameras as she displayed her Georgia pajamas.

"Go Dawgs," Washington said. "When I first went there I just had a feel. You know, it's all about the feel, the coaches. I just gave it a lot of thought, and it's best for me, my family, everyone."