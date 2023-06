Five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo was in Athens for his official visit June 2 - 4. Wingo is one of a very select group of talented wideouts that Georgia wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon and head coach Kirby Smart are targeting. The St. Louis, Missouri, native is being courted by high-profile power five programs across the country and the recruitment is a hotly contested one.

Wingo spoke with UGASports recently about his official visit. The No. 16 overall prospect shared his thoughts on his first official visit, his relationship with Georgia, and his recruitment.