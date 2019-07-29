It may have been long expected, but that doesn't make the commitment of five-star running back Kendall Milton any less sweet for the Georgia staff.

The Bulldogs bested the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, and Ohio State Buckeyes for his services.

Milton, a rising senior, out of Clovis, California's Buchanan High School, becomes the sixteenth commit of the Bulldogs' 2020 cycle, the first running back, and the third five-star prospect of the group.

"At Georgia, along with every school on my list, there’s a great depth chart," Milton said during the Opening in Dallas. "I’d have a lot of opportunity to come in and be a great player, and that’d probably be the biggest thing for me in choosing out of the top four. Can I get in early and get that playing time? Depth chart is a big thing. I don’t want to be one of those dudes riding the bench 'til junior year and then having a last year. I want to come on, make an immediate impact, and get to the league in three years. Athens is a good opportunity.”

Georgia played host several times, including recently for the G-Day spring game and for Milton's official visit.

“Seeing the plan they set up for me going into the program, being able to work for that starting spot, the benefits of the education, how big that alumni networking is, those are the biggest things that I took out of the visit,” Milton said after the official.

Dell McGee was the lead recruiter for Milton and will now turn his efforts toward finding a running mate for the five-star in the Class of 2020, in addition to his other duties.