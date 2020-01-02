“First and foremost, I want to apologize to all my college coaches for everything that’s going on and what they’re hearing. I’m really a good kid," Evans said. "I came in here and learned from some former professionals how to overcome adversity. I’ve made some stupid decisions, and I’m ready to compete at the next level.”

Thursday evening brought another twist in the saga of North Shore running back Zachary Evans, who was earlier in the day removed from the commitment schedule for the Under Armour All-American Game, as he spoke with ESPN's Matt Schick during the game.

While Evans did not address a specific situation, Schick suggested that it was an incident between the senior running back and his 'coach at the time'.

“I’m ready to come and be a learning prospect. I’m ready to come and show them I’m ready to listen. I’m coachable,” Evans told Schick. “It was stupid. It was an immature decision. I was being selfish to my teammates. I’m ready to come in and show I’m ready.”

Evans was widely speculated to have been signed with Georgia in the early period.

NFL legend Deion Sanders, who's coaching Evans' all-star squad, was on-hand for the interview and offered his thoughts.

“I’ve known him for a few years from coming to camps. He made a mistake, and he admitted to me it’s a stupid mistake. He let his emotions get the best of him," Sanders said. "He said ‘Coach, I want another chance. I can prove to the world that I am a better person, and I can make better decisions.’ He’s a kid, man. I got kicked off the team my junior year for doing something stupid. Coach let me back on, and I made it up. The rest is history. He deserves another shot.”

Is Evans ready to turn over another leaf, Schick asked.

“I believe he is. He’s dang sure ready on the field," Sanders said. "If he can couple that with off the field, and I believe he can with the right environment, this kid is going to play on Sundays.”