Five-star RB Demarkcus Bowman on Georgia: 'I can't wait to get back'
LAKELAND, Florida - Florida and Clemson have been the hot names attached to five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman, but the nation's No. 16 overall player in the Class of 2020 isn't leaving the Bu...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news