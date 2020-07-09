UGASports - Five-star OT Amarius Mims talks UGA's Matt Luke, upcoming decision

For Mims, the idea of continuing to drag out the process felt unnecessary.

Though he originally planned an announcement date in mid-October, the No.1 offensive lineman in the country backed off that decision and is now set for an August 15 reveal.

It's just over a month until the nation's No. 2 overall player, Bleckley County's Amarius Mims , lets the world know where he plans to play his collegiate football.

"I knew I'd be unsure if I kept dragging it out, so I wanted to get it out of the way," Mims told UGASports. "I'll figure out the decision by time to commit."

The Georgia Bulldogs have been firmly in the mix throughout the race, and Mims' potential positional coach has helped to keep them there.

"I talk to Coach [Matt] Luke more than I talk to Coach [Kirby] Smart. We talk about football and get to know each other, too," Mims said. "He's a great coach, and he cares about his players. He gives everyone an opportunity."

Luke's track record, specifically with former Ole Miss tackle and first-round NFL Draft pick Laremy Tunsil, is weighing heavily on Mims' mind.

"I mean, Coach Luke has had a player like me before," Mims said. "Now, he's the highest-paid tackle in the league, so . . ."

The connection Luke has developed with Mims since his arrival from Ole Miss has been nothing short of impressive, especially in light of the recruiting restrictions that UGA has faced. Luckily for the Bulldogs, Mims already had multiple visits to Georgia.

"I'm going off both relationships and visits, plus I don't know when we will be able to take visits again," Mims said in regards to his decision.

And look for one more round of narrowing the field ahead of the August decision.

"I was at ten schools," Mims said. "I'm going to cut it again, but I haven't released the cut or told anyone yet."