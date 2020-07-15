UGASports - Five-star OL Amarius Mims makes final cut

NEW: Five-Star OL Amarius Mims is down to six with a decision coming in August. He gives the latest: https://t.co/al66ZaIoSP • @amarius_mims @von_lassiter @rivalsmike @AndrewJBone @JLeeAURivals @Warchant @ReuseRecruiting @Josh_Scoop @Volquest_Rivals pic.twitter.com/kpwOE6t5cL

With a decision on the horizon, five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims has cut his list to six.

Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee are still in the mix for the No. 2 player in the country with a commitment coming August 15.

"I got it down to these schools because of the connection I have with the coaches and the location," said Mims. "I have been talking to each of these schools every day for a while now. All have a lot to offer and are high on my list."

Mims does not plan to cut his list down again before his decision. He knows that date is right around the corner.

"I am a little nervous about it, but at the same time, I am excited. It has been a long process, so I am looking forward to making it.

"I am not quite there yet. I am going to keep talking to the coaches, talking to people close to me and make the best decision for me."

The relationships are key, but it is more about the fit.

"I am looking for the right opportunity for me," said Mims. "I want to get on the field, I want to fit in and I am going to pick the school that I feel is the best fit for me.

"Coaches are important, but playing time is big and just how I fit into the team."