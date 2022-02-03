Five-star LT Overton reclassifies to 2022, names Georgia in top five

Five-star defensive end LT Overton announced on Thursday morning he is reclassifying from the Class of 2023 to 2022. He also announced a top five that featured Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Oregon and Ohio State..

Georgia might not be done with its 2022 class just yet.

Closing with Overton is now the top priority for Georgia in this class. He had been one of the top prospects in the 2023 cycle. While there are questions about physical readiness that will come with moving up a year, Overton is still a very talented prospect that has supreme potential at the next level.

Overton will likely take official visits to his top schools once the dead period ends. It could be a couple months before he finally commits and signs with his school of choice.