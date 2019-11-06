News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-06 11:51:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Five-star Kelee Ringo lays out busy month of visits

Kelee Ringo
Kelee Ringo
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Kelee Ringo is one of the top overall prospects in the 2020 class but he doesn’t get to prove it because the five-star cornerback doesn’t get tested often in high school.That will be different at t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}