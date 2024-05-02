Five-star Justus Terry opens up on USC flip, Georgia's pursuit
MANCHESTER - Georgia's coaches handled the shock about as well as they could.
Five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry said he didn't give the Bulldogs a heads-up before he flipped to USC on March 24. Defensive line coach Tray Scott reached out to Terry after seeing the news.
"They greeted me good," Terry said. "They were just saying, I’m behind you. I’ll always be one of your biggest fans. Good for you, good luck, and it’s a marathon. They’re still coming with the heat and they’re never going to stop. That’s something Coach Tray Scott told me from day one. He said, JT, it’s going to be a marathon. That’s something he always sticks with."
Over a month later, Scott is proving true to his word. The Bulldogs are pushing for Terry as hard as ever ahead of a busy summer of official visits.
