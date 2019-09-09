THE LATEST: A longtime LSU commit, Elias Ricks has no immediate plans of changing his mind. He’s happy with his decision and hopes to enroll early. But, as is the case with most high-profile recruits, the five-star cornerback intends to take a final look around before making things official. Below, Ricks discusses his LSU pledge and his plans for visits.





IN HIS WORDS





ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH LSU:

"I just came back from there, like, two days ago. It was great as always."





ON IF HE LEARNED ANYTHING NEW ON HIS MOST RECENT TRIP:

"It's the same thing, man. I’ve been up there too many times so it hasn’t really surprised me in a long time. There wasn’t that much new to see. I really like the new offense, though and it was nice getting to see how all the new DBs look."





ON OTHER VISITS HE HOPES TO TAKE:

"Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, USC and LSU are the trips I want to take. I want to take all five officials for sure."





ON DATES FOR HIS OFFICIALS:

"Nov. 22 is Ohio State. I am setting up my Alabama and Georgia officials right now. I’m going on my LSU official for the Texas A&M game. USC is going to be the Oregon game. I think that’s Nov. 2."





ON OHIO STATE:

They have been recruiting me since forever. They have always been there for me, so I want to get up there and see what’s up.”





ON GEORGIA:

I mean, Georgia has always been talking to me but lately I’ve learned a lot about the school. They told me they really want me to come take an official to see the school. I was like, ‘why not?’ I’m setting that one up right now. I should have a date soon.



