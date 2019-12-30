News More News
2019-12-30

Five-star DB Kelee Ringo previews decision, breaks down UGA official visit

Jake Reuse • UGASports
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

SAN ANTONIO - Five-star defensive back Kelee Ringo did not shy away from the media upon his arrival to the Adidas All-American Bowl, and he confirmed some big news during his interview period.

