Five-star DB James Williams on his frequent visits to UGA: 'It's home'
HIALEAH, Florida - If you've been following the visits and the news, it's hard not to notice how often five-star American Heritage defensive back James Williams has made his way to Athens from south Florida.
The 6-foot-4, 202-pound junior admits he's visited the Bulldogs 'at least 10 times', but what is it that keeps bringing him all the way from Miami?
IN HIS OWN WORDS
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news