 Five-star CB Tony Grimes previews Tuesday commitment
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 08:59:13 -0500') }} football

Tony Grimes
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
Five-star Tony Grimes is getting ready to announce with commitment on Tuesday and gave a preview of his upcoming decision at the GAME Academy camp on Saturday. The cornerback out of Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne is still considering four teams and there's still room for movement leading up to his announcement on Tuesday.

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2022: Top 100

MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

{{ article.author_name }}