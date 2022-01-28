Five officials in mind for 2023 Rivals100 APB Rueben Owens
In the 2023 recruiting class, or any other, Rueben Owens is a unique talent on the gridiron that is unmatched. The El Campo four-star tore apart Texas defenses during his junior campaign accumulati...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news