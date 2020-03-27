*****

NICK PETIT-FRERE, Ohio State

Nick Petit-Frere (left) (AP)

The skinny: Petit-Frere committed to Ohio State on National Signing Day. This was not considered a big surprise, even though Florida was considered the front-runner for a good portion of his process. Michigan, Notre Dame and Alabama were also involved.

Preparing for his third season in Columbus, this is the time for Petit-Frere to shine. He brings athleticism, intelligence and experience to the position, so while he will likely get pushed continuously by promising five-star freshman Paris Johnson, look for him to grab the starting right tackle spot for the Buckeyes. Farrell’s take: Petit-Frere was a five-star prospect for many reasons but it was his frame and athleticism that stood out. We should see that really emerge as he takes over as a starter. His length and footwork are off the charts and he just needs to continue to get stronger but this should be a huge breakout year for him.

DONTAE LUCAS, Florida State

Lucas took a visit to Florida State for its junior day and then returned for the spring game, which is when he committed. Alabama, Florida and Miami were also involved. As a true freshman Lucas played in 11 games, with seven starts. While he suffered a leg injury in the Sun Bowl that would have kept him out of spring practice anyway, he should be at 100% when summer camp rolls around. Farrell’s take: Lucas was a mean and nasty interior lineman in high school who could also play tackle. He loved to dominate his opponent and had a defensive player's mentality. He should become one of the top offensive linemen in the ACC this season.

EVAN NEAL, Alabama

The skinny: Neal was a very early commit to Alabama, but then re-opened his recruitment and took official visits to Georgia, Miami and Oklahoma during his senior season. He eventually re-committed to the Tide during the Early Signing Period.

Considering he started all 13 games as a true freshman in 2019, it would be easy to say that he already had his breakout season. However, those 13 games were at guard. This fall he is scheduled to move to the outside, his natural position, with the departure of Jedrick Wills to the NFL. With this projected to be his position at the next level, interest will be high to see if how he performs this fall. Farrell’s take: Neal is a superstar in the making and the next great one out of Alabama. He was a five-star for good reason because his size and power dominated opponents but he could also move. He’ll be one of the top tackles in college football this season.

JAMAREE SALYER, Georgia

The skinny: While other schools were involved, at the end this became a recruiting battle between Georgia and Clemson. The draw to play closer to home won out as he committed to the Bulldogs during the Early Signing Period.

Salyer became an extremely important part of the Bulldogs’ offense last season, seeing time at both right guard and right tackle. He did not see his first career start at right tackle until the Sugar Bowl against Baylor, when he played extremely well. Expectations are high that he will continue to excel this fall. Farrell’s take: It’s been a slow build-up for Salyer, which is surprising because he was one of the best pure guards I’ve scouted in recent years. His versatility helps Georgia as he can play inside or outside. This is the year he dominates and becomes one of the best in the SEC.

DARNELL WRIGHT, Tennessee