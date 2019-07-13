After taking a look at five returning offensive players Georgia will need to make their mark, it’s time to turn to the defensive side.

Some names may surprise you. Some, perhaps not.

DL David Marshall: Marshall suffered a Lisfranc injury that limited him to just the first six games of the year. His loss was certainly felt. In his first two seasons, Marshall showed the ability to be an effective inside pass rusher, collecting 3.5 sacks and six tackles for loss his freshman and sophomore years.

Marshall’s road back has been a difficult one, but thanks to a lot of hard work he appears to be ready to pick up where he left off and help fill an integral role for the Bulldogs at defensive end.

At 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, Marshall was one of Georgia’s quickest players coming out of the snap prior to the injury. Assuming that ability has not been diminished, the Thomaston native should certainly help create some of that inside havoc that head coach Kirby Smart has been pining for since the start of spring.

OLB Adam Anderson: Anderson, who has changed his number from 56 to 19, played in all 14 games for the Bulldogs, seeing more and more action as the season progressed.

He finished the year with 16 tackles, including 2.5 for losses of six yards and a half of a sack, but this is expected to be just the tip of what we’ll see from the former five-star from Rome.

The Bulldogs are looking for someone to help replace the production left by D’Andre Walker and the rangy Anderson – who comes in at 6-5 and 225 pounds – is a prime candidate to get that done. Coaches still want him to get bigger to allow him to become more of a three-down player. But when it comes to rushing the passer, they feel he’s one of the best on the team.

ILB Channing Tindall: Tindall came to Athens after a spectacular prep career at Spring Valley High in Columbia, S.C., a year that saw him be voted a finalist for the USA Today National Defensive Player of the Year after making 190 tackles his senior season.

At 6-2 and 218 pounds, Tindall showed his playmaking potential as a collegian. Of his 17 tackles, five resulted in either tackles for loss (three) or sacks, along with four quarterback pressures. One of Tindall’s sacks came in the SEC Championship against Alabama that resulted in a 10-yard loss and an intentional grounding penalty.

Georgia’s inside linebacker corps is deeper than it was a season ago and the sophomore is a big reason why, especially if he continues his current trajectory, which there’s no reason to believe that he won’t.

DB Mark Webb: The former wide receiver is being penciled in to play a couple of key roles for the Bulldogs.

In fact, you may be looking at the team’s starter at Star/nickel, where Webb’s physicality will no doubt come into play.

At 6-1 and 200 pounds, Webb has also worked hard to make himself an excellent defender, and could also get looks at cornerback.

Webb played in all 14 games for the Bulldogs in 2018, breaking up three passes. Assuming he takes the kind of step that coaches are expecting, the Philadelphia native will be someone fans need to keep their eyes on.

DB Tyson Campbell: Like a lot of true freshmen, Campbell had his ups and downs playing opposite Deandre Baker.

The former five-star certainly displayed the physical ability, but ultimately was schooled by some of the league’s more experienced wide receivers, which ultimately cut into his playing time, which redshirt sophomore Eric Stokes obviously took advantage of.

Still, Campbell showed why he was so highly regarded like he did against Missouri, when he forced a fumble, recovered and returned it 64 yards for a score.

With Baker gone, Campbell will once again be a favorite to lock down a starting role. For those who may have forgotten, he’s still one of the team’s fastest players, and based on what we’ve heard, new position coach Charlton Warren has him headed in the right direction and ready to live up the expectations fans had for him his freshman campaign.