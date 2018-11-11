Will Georgia get its goal line issues corrected?

This has developed in a real head-scratching issue for the Bulldogs, who twice failed to punch it in after reaching Auburn’s 2- and 1-yard lines on back-to-back drives, settling for field goals both times. Georgia’s offensive line has done a wonderful job, make no mistake about that, but for whatever reason, the past three games have seen the Bulldogs struggle whenever they’ve gotten close to the opponent’s end zone. Smart said Saturday there’s no excuse for a program like Georgia not to be able to move the pile, and he’s got a point. But the time has come for answers. Do the Bulldogs employ a fullback instead of a tight end pulling double duty? Do they bring in an extra lineman? The team can’t continue wasting opportunities, especially against Alabama three weeks from now in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

How much will Justin Fields play against UMass?

We haven’t asked this question for a few weeks but after Fields saw extended action in the fourth quarter against Auburn, it’s time we do again. No, this has nothing to do with Jake Fromm. Fromm is playing excellent football, but Fields – as evidenced by his play Saturday – obviously needs more time to get used to running the offense and do something other than run the ball. Smart will never admit this publicly, but getting Fields a look – I mean a REAL look – against UMass could prove very beneficial.

Will Dawgs be focused?

That’s always the question whenever you play a non-conference game against a smaller FBS school. Georgia is coming off another emotional win, beating rival Auburn after big conference wins over Florida and Kentucky. UMass played Tennessee tough last year in Knoxville, a fact Smart is sure to mention to his players. Still, it’s going to be interesting to see how Smart feels about this once Saturday’s game is complete. With a spot in the College Football Playoff at stake, the Bulldogs need to be at their best, even in a game where their best isn’t expected to be needed to win.

How much will the starters play?

Because Georgia already plays a lot of players, it might be difficult to tell. Nevertheless, assuming the first team offense can establish itself the way most figure it will, Saturday should be a good day for many of Georgia’s younger players to get a lot of extra time. We’ve already mentioned Fields, but Saturday's game could also be a nice opportunity for any number of the team’s freshmen to play, including ones like Tommy Bush and Christopher Smith. Due to the NCAA’s new redshirt rule which allows players to play in four games and still keep their four years of eligibility, we could see a lot more younger guys. Whatever happens, Georgia’s post-game participation chart figures to be a deep one.

Can Georgia avoid any further injuries?