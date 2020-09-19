UGASports - FitzPatrick focused on the 'little things'

Strength and speed.

Those are the two things tight end John FitzPatrick said he has improved considerably on since stepping foot on Georgia’s campus in 2018. During his redshirt season, FitzPatrick, who played high school football at Marist, said he is much further advanced when it comes to how quickly he moves and with how strong he can be on the gridiron.

With both Charlie Woerner and Eli Wolf gone from the position group, FitzPatrick has a great chance to be much more involved with a tight end group that should offer plenty to the Georgia offense.

And thanks to the strength and conditioning staff, FitzPatrick, listed at 6-foot-7 and 254 pounds for the upcoming season, said he’s in great shape compared to where he was when he arrived.

“Coach (Scott) Sinclair has helped me a ton,” FitzPatrick said. “(On the) scout team my redshirt year and last year, (I kept) working in the weight room. I feel strong. I’ve gained more weight. I feel fast. I’m excited to play.”

How the Bulldogs implement the tight ends within the group's rotation remains to be seen. When Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken last called plays with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018, the tight end position was targeted a fair amount.

With the NFL’s No. 1 passing offense that season, O.J. Howard caught 34 passes for 565 yards and five touchdowns and Cameron Brate caught 30 passes for 289 yards and six touchdowns. Last season with the Cleveland Browns, Monken did not call plays as the offensive coordinator.

If the tight end group proves that it should be a part of the passing attack, perhaps Monken will dial up the position group in the passing game like he did in Tampa Bay.

"I would say that we are prepared for whatever coach Monken calls,” FitzPatrick said. “He was hired to call the plays, and if he calls a pass for us, we're going to go make a play. If he calls the run blocks for us, we're going to go make those blocks. At the end of the day, we just want to win games and take it game by game."