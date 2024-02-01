For Matt Zollers, a recent injury has resulted in a bit of a silver lining.

The 2025 quarterback hurt his foot during basketball season for Spring Ford High School in Pennsylvania, landing him in a walking boot. While keeping him off the hardwood, the injury has allowed Zollers to visit some schools he otherwise couldn't make it to during this time of year.

One such school is Georgia, a school that has recently burst onto the scene in his recruitment. Zollers' first visit to Athens on January 27 didn't disappoint.