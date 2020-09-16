UGASports - First three offers in for 2022 speedy DB Emory Floyd

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — September 9, 2020 will be a day Emory Floyd remembers for a very long time. The 2022 defensive back out of Hillgrove High woke up that morning without any offers, then went to bed knowing he had his first three.

Georgia, Minnesota and Tennessee offered that day. The in-state school was first to pull the trigger.

"Georgia is my home-state school, so getting that offer felt great," said Floyd. "I talked to coach Charlton Warren when Georgia offered me. I like him a lot. He talked to me about my game, the Georgia offer, and things like that, but we talked more about life, how I can be a better man, and that really stood out to me.

"Coach Warren seems like a really good coach and a really good person. I could tell he gets to know his guys and that he cares about his guys."

Floyd is a new recruit that has not been able to take visits, get familiar with schools and things of that nature yet, so he still does not know too much about the Bulldogs, Gophers and Vols outside of what he has seen on TV.

He is excited about the trio of offers and will continue to work for more.

"Growing up, I always dreamed of getting offers, having that chance to go a big school and do big things in college, so now that three offers have come in, I feel so blessed.

"These offers will be motivation for me. I want to keep improving, continue to better my skills and just keep getting better so I can add more offers."

Floyd grew up a fan of Florida and Florida State. His father is from south Florida, so the talented junior knows a lot about the Gators and the Seminoles. Deion Sanders was his favorite player growing up. Outside of that swag and being a lockdown corner, Sanders was known for his speed.

Floyd knows a little about being fast too.

"I run track too, and I run the 100m, 200m and 400m. My favorite event is the 200m and I run a 21.18 in that event. I also run a 10.49 in the 100m and a 48.54 in the 400m.

"I think track does help me with football. The speed overall helps me, but I think it helps with my hips and the way I turn and run in coverage too."

Floyd's speed, along with his frame, length and athleticism will draw him a lot of attention this fall. He has three offers now, but many more are expected.