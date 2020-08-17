UGASports - First big decision nearing for elite 2022 OL Collin Sadler

From 15, Sadler plans to cut the list to 10, then to five, and around this time in 2021, maybe a little sooner — commit to one school.

"I would say I am about mid way through the recruiting process," said Sadler. "I am looking to commit somewhere before my senior year and I am getting close to coming out with my first list of schools here soon. I should have it down to a top 15 in the next few weeks."

DACULA, Ga. — Since the start of June, Greenville (S.C.) 2022 offensive lineman Collin Sadler has picked up offers from Alabama , Clemson , Florida State , Georgia , LSU , Notre Dame , Oklahoma and many others. The 6-foot-6, 295 pound junior now has over 30 offers and he is nearing the first cut.

He had a childhood favorite growing up, and he picked up an offer from that program in July, so he has a lot to think about as he progresses through the recruiting process.

"When I was younger, Alabama was the school I really liked, but that was when I was younger. Now, as I have started going through this process, I have realized you cannot put a name on feel, so I am looking at all the schools the same. I don't have that favorite anymore.

"Alabama is a school I am definitely going to look at. It is a top program with top coaches, so it is a school I am still very interested in and one I am talking to a lot."

When September 1 rolls around, Sadler's phone will be ringing much more. That is the day college coaches are allowed to start calling 2022 prospects, and through other avenues, communication has been going strong all summer for this four-star.

"I communicate with several schools on a weekly basis, others every two weeks, so communication has been good. I try to communicate with as many as I can to continue to build those relationships.

"Georgia, Clemson, Alabama and Notre Dame are the schools I have been talking to the most lately, but I talk to as many as I can."

With the NCAA shutting visits down back in March, communication, virtual tours and FaceTime has become the best way recruits can learn about a school. Sadler has not been able to take the visits the last few months that he had hoped to, but he did make a trip to Athens not too long ago to see what he could on his own.

"I can't lie, it was different to be visiting without the coaches and having them on FaceTime telling me where to go," said Sadler. "I still got to see Georgia though, and get a feel for what it was like.

"I got to see the academics, the dorms, the stadium and things like that. It was different, but it was still a great trip. I really loved the campus."

Before visits were banned, Sadler saw Clemson. He is only 30 or so minutes from the program Dabo Swinney runs and the talented junior has visited there twice.

"I really like the mentality of the team at Clemson. It is a place that when you walk in, you can tell that everyone wants to be there. I was there for a Junior Day first, then I got back for a team scrimmage, so I have seen a lot.

"I had a great time. I like the coaches, I like how the players work and just the overall feel that everyone has a purpose there is great."