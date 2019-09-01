News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 14:12:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Final two for Rivals250 WR Maliq Carr

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – The highest-ranked, uncommitted prospect in the state of Michigan’s 2020 class is Oak Park wide receiver Maliq Carr. The end of Carr’s recruitment is in sight, however, and...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}