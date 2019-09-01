Final two for Rivals250 WR Maliq Carr
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – The highest-ranked, uncommitted prospect in the state of Michigan’s 2020 class is Oak Park wide receiver Maliq Carr. The end of Carr’s recruitment is in sight, however, and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news