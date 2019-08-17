News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-17 21:16:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Film Review: Sedrick Van Pran

Trent Smallwood • UGASports
@SmallwoodTrent
Staff

Sam Pittman has done it again! The Georgia offensive line coach has landed another elite offensive lineman for his class of 2020 in offensive center Sedrick Van Pran. The Louisiana native becomes t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}