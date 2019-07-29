Film Review: Kendall Milton
Seems like a yearly thing for Georgia to nab a five-star running back in its class. California product Kendall Milton is the latest top-tier running back to jump on board for the Bulldogs. Below, w...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news