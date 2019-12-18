News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 14:50:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Film Review: Jermaine Burton

Trent Smallwood • UGASports
Staff
@SmallwoodTrent

Georgia picked up a big commitment in the flip from LSU of Rivals250 wide receiver Jermaine Burton. The No. 110 nationally-rated prospect joins the Bulldogs' class at a position of need. Below, we ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}