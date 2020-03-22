Film Review: David Daniel
Rivals100 safety David Daniel committed to the University of Georgia back in September of 2019. The 6-foot-2 ballhawk has never wavered on that pledge. We take a closer look at what the No. 95 nati...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news