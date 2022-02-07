Film Review: Christen Miller

RUN STUFF

Miller is a quick-twitch athlete. At his size, he can penetrate the backfield. Plays with excellent leverage and shows the ability to blow up runs behind the line of scrimmage. He has a strong lower half that has room to add more muscle mass to his frame. He has the frame to play slightly over 300 pounds at the next level without losing any explosiveness.

We take a closer look at the clip below to show just how quickly Miller (No. 52) can disrupt the run. There are two players pulling on this trap play, but the No. 76 nationally-rated prospect beats them to the spot and is able to blow up the run behind the line of scrimmage.