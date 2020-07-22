 UGASports - Film Review: Cedric Washington
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-22 14:25:30 -0500') }} football

Film Review: Cedric Washington

Trent Smallwood • UGASports
@SmallwoodTrent

The Bulldogs receive some much needed good news this afternoon as Class of 2022 athlete Cedric Washington finally announced his public commitment to Georgia. The Cedartown High school standout became the second commitment in his class.

Let's take a closer look at what the 6-foot-2, 218-pound athlete brings to the Bulldogs.

STRENGTH

The first thing you notice when you look at this Washington is his build. He does not look like a kid going into his junior season. This is not surprising since he spends his off-season working out with former Georgia running back and Cedartown alum Nick Chubb. The only difference is that Washington might not spend his collegiate career at the running back position.

Just take a look below at what Washington does to this right tackle while lined up in a stand up edge position.

{{ article.author_name }}