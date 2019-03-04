Film Review: Carson Beck
The addition of a new tight ends coach Todd Hartley is already paying huge dividends on the trail for the Bulldogs. The ace recruiter in the Jacksonville area played a big role in landing Rivals100...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news