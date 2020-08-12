UGASports - Film Review: Brock Bowers

Film Review: Brock Bowers
Georgia had been searching for the recruiting momentum on the trail for several weeks now. Kirby Smart might have received what he wanted when Rivals250 tight end Brock Bowers committed to the Bulldogs on Monday afternoon.
We step into the film room to take a closer look at the California product.
VERSATILE
At 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, it seems Bowers is more of a flex guy, but he can really do it all at the tight end position. The No. 106 nationally-rated prospect can line up with his hand in the dirt, split out wide, or even flex out to the slot position. He creates mismatches for opposing defenses with his ability to play multiple spots on the field.
What impressed me most about Bowers was the speed/physicality combination he has when running his routes and after the catch. The speed allows him to split out wide and still go vertical on the defense. The physicality makes it tough for defenders to bring him down after the catch. Just a deadly combination that will pair with former five-star tight end Darnell Washington in Athens.
BLOCKING
Bowers still has the ability to suit up as that traditional tight end on the line of scrimmage. A lot of that is because he's a willing blocker when asked to do so. It looks like he takes pride in doing so, and he's going to finish the block when he gets his hands on you.
Below, we cut out a video from his junior film while motioned into an H-Back position. He drives the defender and doesn't stop until he gets the opposing defender on his back.
PLAYMAKER
While Bowers can play in the trenches when asked, the No. 6 nationally-rated tight end thrives as a pass-catcher. He has been clocked with a 4.5 second 40-yard dash time, and that speed shows on the field. He also shows some agility in the open field to make players miss. I expect he will be best utilized flexed out at the slot position because he's a mismatch for any linebacker trying to guard him. Opposing defenses will have to drop down a safety or bring in an additional defensive back to guard him, which could also open up the running game.
Bowers has soft hands and catches the ball out from his body to shield the defender. He has excellent body control for a prospect his size. He adds another dynamic target in the passing game for Todd Monken's new offense in Athens.
FINAL THOUGHTS
The thought of Bowers and Washington being on the field together just keeps popping into my head. There aren't many duos that are better on paper than what will line up in Sanford Stadium at Dooley Field in 2021 and 2022. On one hand, you have a 6-foot-8, 270-pound tight end that can go up and get it. Then you have Bowers, who's quick, is 6-foot-4, and is a mismatch wherever he's lined up.
I love the weapons Georgia is bringing in on the offensive side of the ball. We know the Bulldogs have a history of great running backs and are bringing in elite offensive linemen year after year. Smart and company are slowly starting to bring in those weapons in the passing game as well, which could make this offense one of the most dynamic in the country if utilized correctly.