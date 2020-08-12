UGASports - Film Review: Brock Bowers

Georgia had been searching for the recruiting momentum on the trail for several weeks now. Kirby Smart might have received what he wanted when Rivals250 tight end Brock Bowers committed to the Bulldogs on Monday afternoon. We step into the film room to take a closer look at the California product.

VERSATILE At 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, it seems Bowers is more of a flex guy, but he can really do it all at the tight end position. The No. 106 nationally-rated prospect can line up with his hand in the dirt, split out wide, or even flex out to the slot position. He creates mismatches for opposing defenses with his ability to play multiple spots on the field. What impressed me most about Bowers was the speed/physicality combination he has when running his routes and after the catch. The speed allows him to split out wide and still go vertical on the defense. The physicality makes it tough for defenders to bring him down after the catch. Just a deadly combination that will pair with former five-star tight end Darnell Washington in Athens.

BLOCKING Bowers still has the ability to suit up as that traditional tight end on the line of scrimmage. A lot of that is because he's a willing blocker when asked to do so. It looks like he takes pride in doing so, and he's going to finish the block when he gets his hands on you. Below, we cut out a video from his junior film while motioned into an H-Back position. He drives the defender and doesn't stop until he gets the opposing defender on his back.

PLAYMAKER While Bowers can play in the trenches when asked, the No. 6 nationally-rated tight end thrives as a pass-catcher. He has been clocked with a 4.5 second 40-yard dash time, and that speed shows on the field. He also shows some agility in the open field to make players miss. I expect he will be best utilized flexed out at the slot position because he's a mismatch for any linebacker trying to guard him. Opposing defenses will have to drop down a safety or bring in an additional defensive back to guard him, which could also open up the running game. Bowers has soft hands and catches the ball out from his body to shield the defender. He has excellent body control for a prospect his size. He adds another dynamic target in the passing game for Todd Monken's new offense in Athens.