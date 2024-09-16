FILM DON'T LIE: What went right and wrong for UGA at Kentucky

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the data and the video with Georgia football.
This week, the guys discuss what went wrong with Georgia's offense, how the defense continues its streak of not allowing a touchdown, and Jalon Walker's pass rushing excellence.
Offense: What happened?
Defense: Who made plays?
Play of the Game: Jalon Walker
