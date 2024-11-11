FILM DON'T LIE: What's wrong with Georgia?

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young review the game video to better understand what went wrong for Georgia in Oxford. They highlight the offensive line failures and timing issues in the passing game. Defensively, they look at some key throws that Ole Miss completed en route to putting up nearly 400 yards on Georgia.
Georgia's Offense vs. Ole Miss
Georgia's Defense vs. Ole Miss
Film Don't Lie is presented by:
Oconee Gold BBQ Sauce: oconeegoldbbqsauce.com
ASW Distillery: aswdistillery.com
Breda Pest Management: bredapest.com
Subscribe to our Youtube channel.
You can find our podcasts on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.