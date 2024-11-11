Advertisement
Published Nov 11, 2024
FILM DON'T LIE: What's wrong with Georgia?
Dayne Young  •  UGASports
Staff
Twitter
@dayneyoung

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young review the game video to better understand what went wrong for Georgia in Oxford. They highlight the offensive line failures and timing issues in the passing game. Defensively, they look at some key throws that Ole Miss completed en route to putting up nearly 400 yards on Georgia.

Georgia's Offense vs. Ole Miss

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Georgia's Defense vs. Ole Miss

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Film Don't Lie is presented by:

Oconee Gold BBQ Sauce: oconeegoldbbqsauce.com

ASW Distillery: aswdistillery.com

Breda Pest Management: bredapest.com

Subscribe to our Youtube channel.

You can find our podcasts on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Advertisement