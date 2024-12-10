Advertisement
Published Dec 10, 2024
FILM DON'T LIE: SEC Championship win with new QB
Dayne Young  •  UGASports
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young discuss Georgia's SEC Championship win over Texas including why the offense struggled in the first half, how the defense made life difficult for Texas, and how the Bulldogs found a way to win with Gunner Stockton running the offense in the second half.


Second-half offense led by Gunner Stockton

Every play from OT

Georgia defense mauls Texas

First-half offensive struggles

