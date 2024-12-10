FILM DON'T LIE: SEC Championship win with new QB

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young discuss Georgia's SEC Championship win over Texas including why the offense struggled in the first half, how the defense made life difficult for Texas, and how the Bulldogs found a way to win with Gunner Stockton running the offense in the second half.
Second-half offense led by Gunner Stockton
Every play from OT
Georgia defense mauls Texas
First-half offensive struggles
