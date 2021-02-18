UGASports - Film Don't Lie: JT Daniels good throws

This is part of Film Don't Lie's offseason series from Brent Rollins and Dayne Young. Today's piece examines successful passes from JT Daniels in his late-season starts. Part Two will show areas of improvement for Georgia's quarterback.

Dayne: It's important to begin this piece with the caveat that this in an incomplete picture of JT Daniels and his potential. For as much as we know, based on what was seen at the end of the 2020 season, there's still plenty we don't know. How limited was he by his knee? How much did a weak, backloaded schedule benefit him? What will a full offseason mean for his development? Answers to those questions will come in time. Our job is to assess the film and data at hand.

Brent: We're going to examine the good and the bad over the next week, based on what we actually got to see. Given the focus on the "good", the raw numbers the Bulldogs put up in Daniels' four starts were both impressive and encouraging:

- 37.3 points per game

- 486 yards per game

- 87.4 overall passing grade from Daniels

Now let's examine it in detail.